Blended E-learning Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

Blended learning is an education program that combines online digital media with traditional classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace. While students still attend “brick-and-mortar” schools with a teacher present, face-to-face classroom practices are combined with computer-mediated activities regarding content and delivery. Blended learning is also used in professional development and training settings.

Blended learning combines traditional face-to-face interaction with WBL. This mode of learning is prevalent in the K-12 segment. To meet with the evolving needs of students and academicians, regulators in the education industry worldwide are emphasizing on this education methodology than traditional learning methods. Blended learning has made knowledge delivery more productive and efficient as instructors share their resources and instructions online, enabling students to access these resources at their convenience. Many investors, globally, are also thus investing in the fields of education and technology.

This report studies the Blended E-learning Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

In 2018, the global Blended E-learning market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blended E-learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blended E-learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Udemy

IndonesiaX

MathCloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offline Learning

Online Learning

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Training

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Blended E-learning report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Blended E-learning Market
An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
Market segmentation up to the second or third level
Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
Important changes in market dynamics
Emerging niche segments and regional markets
Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blended E-learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Blended E-learning development in United States, Europe and China.

development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blended E-learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

