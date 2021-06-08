Breast Biopsy Market Research, Insights, Dynamics, Market Growth and Dynamics Forecast To 2023

12 July 2019 – There are various types of biopsy procedures that are used depending upon the different techniques like vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). These are recommended by the doctor based on the size, location, and other characteristics of the breast abnormality. The global Breast Biopsy Market is expected to expand in significant fashion during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. A biopsy is a small operation that is used to perform the removal of tissues from an area of concern from the body. Breast biopsy is a medical procedure that involves the testing of small samples of breast tissues for the detection of breast cancer. This form of biopsy is conducted with the help of minimally invasive biopsy systems due to minimal pain and disfigurement.

This includes the infection risks associated with breast biopsy procedures, unspecified regulatory issues, and ambiguous reimbursement policies. In addition to these, the market growth is also restricted due to the high cost of surgical procedures and the risks associated with them. At the same time, the emergence of technologically advanced and the usage of breast biopsy devices that are minimally invasive are expected to tap into the potential opportunities that the market holds. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, especially for women above 35 years of age during menopause, who are more susceptible to breast cancer, and rising awareness concerning breast cancer screening programs are the major drivers of the market. However, there are various constraints limiting the breast biopsy market growth as well.

Breast Biopsy Market Segmentation

The global breast biopsy market segmentation is done as per technique type, product, guidance technology, and end-user.

By guidance technology, the market includes

CT-guided biopsy,

ultrasound-guided,

mammography-guided magnetic resonance,

image-guided breast biopsy (PET and thermography).

By end-user, the market comprises of

ambulatory surgical centers

hospitals, diagnostic centers

By product, the market includes biopsy tables,

guidance systems,

biopsy needles,

biopsy wires

By technique type, the market includes

core needle biopsy,

fine needle aspiration biopsy,

wire localization,

MRI-guided core needle biopsy,

biopsy markers,

surgical biopsy,

sentinel node biopsy.

The core needle biopsy segment is further segmented into

vacuum-assisted biopsy,

stereotactic core needle biopsy,

ultrasound-guided core biopsy,

freehand core-needle biopsy.

The surgical biopsy segment is divided into excisional biopsy and incisional biopsy.

Breast Biopsy Market Landscape

The global breast biopsy market includes a number of leading market players, including

Cook Medical Incorporated,

Dickinson and Company,

NuVue Therapeutics,

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

Encapsule Medical Devices LLC.,

Leica Biosystems,

C.R. Bard Inc.,

Hologic Inc.,

Devicor Medical Products Inc.,

Becton,

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg,

GE Healthcare.,

Intact Medical Corporation,

Conceptus INC, and Galini SRL.

Breast Biopsy Market Regional Analysis

The geographical breast biopsy market segmentation covers four major regions, namely

North America,

Asia-Pacific,

Europe, and the

Middle East & Africa.

North America

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period as per the market report published by MRFR. This is primarily due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies and a continued emphasis on the development from companies operating in cancer diagnostics.

Europe

The Europe market holds the second-largest share of the breast biopsy market due to the striking prevalence of breast cancer in the UK and Belgium. Both North America and Europe comprise more than 50% of the of the global breast biopsy market share.

Asia-Pacific

The regional market of Asia-Pacific is also slated to experience a period of growth in the forthcoming years. This is because of the demand for advanced technology, better rate of adoption of such technologies, access to optimal treatment facilities, increasing favorable initiatives undertaken by the government, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Middle East & Africa

Lastly, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to garner the least market growth due to the presence of an underdeveloped healthcare industry, poor medical facilities, and lack of technical proficiency and knowledge concerning the operation.

