Ceramic Tiles Market Growth by 2025 – Top Competitors Mohawk Industries, China Ceramics, Florida Tile, GRUPO LAMOSA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti, Kajaria Ceramics, PORCELANOSA Grupo

Global Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to grow from US$ 81.01 Bn in 2017 to US$ 122.59 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of ceramic tiles market based on type and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment, residential segment is accounted for largest share in the ceramic tiles market in 2017 and also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Ceramic Tiles Market Players:

1. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

2. China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

3. Florida Tile, Inc.

4. GRUPO LAMOSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

5. Kajaria Ceramics Limited

6. Porcelanosa Grupo AIE

7. PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya

8. RAK Ceramics

9. The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd.

10. Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SPA

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Ceramic Tiles Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Ceramic tiles have quickly gained significant popularity and are one of the heavily used type of materials in residential and commercial construction. The market for ceramic tiles is directly proportional to the increasing construction and reconstruction of residential and commercial infrastructure. The ceramic tiles market has gained significant popularity in Asia Pacific region, owing to noteworthy demand among the builders, constructors and the house owners.

China is the most dominant country in the region, contributing approximately 70% of the regional production and consumption. Europe on the other hand, is also producing and consuming noticeable amount of ceramic tiles in order to increase the aesthetics of the newly constructed buildings and also the renovated buildings.

The report aims to provide an overview of global ceramic tiles market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of ceramic tiles market and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the ceramic tiles market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the ceramic tiles market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Ceramic Tiles Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ceramic Tiles Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

