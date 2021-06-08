Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 34.55% during the Forecast period 2023 Includes business research, Key players, Revenue Size & Share, Complete Industry Analysis

“Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report:

The global cloud identity and access management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 34.55% over the forecast period of 2018–2023.

The increased cloud adoption has changed how organizations perceive the Identity and Access Management (IAM) and the enterprises must understand that the evolution to cloud computing affects their IAM strategies in two distinct ways as for how it is used and how it is deployed. Firstly, the cloud has created new management challenges because enterprises must now extend the scope of their IAM to manage users and their access to cloud applications in addition to their on-premise applications.

Secondly, the growing acceptance of cloud-based management tools has opened up a world of possibilities for implementing IAM-as-a-service, a new approach that can increase business agility, speed time to value, and reduce operating costs. Such a broad range of advantages and benefits are expected to drive the growth of cloud identity and access management software market in the near future.

North America Holds the Largest Share

North America is expected to retain its position as the most significant market for cloud IAM solutions, over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, is expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further. According to the current annual budget plans of the Trump administration, the United States government has earmarked more than USD 19 billion for cybersecurity-related initiatives. This was majorly due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks in the nation.

The total number of cybersecurity incidents reported by federal agencies in the United States has drastically increased from 5,503 in 2006, to 77,183 in 2015. In 2016, the United States businesses sector was estimated to have recorded the highest number of data breaches ever, constituting about 45% of total data breach incidents reported in the country, followed by the medical/healthcare sector at 35%, and education sector at 10%. Such high levels of data breach activities are forcing the North American countries to strengthen their security systems, allowing huge opportunities to the cloud identity and access management software market.

