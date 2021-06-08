Cloud Telephony Service Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022 | Avoxi, BroadSoft, Cisco, Dialpad, Exotel, Knowlarity, 8×8, Megapath, Microsoft, Mitel

Cloud Telephony is a mechanism of delivering telephone application on a cloud as hosted applications. Various organizations are adopting cloud telephony services with the aim of cost optimization, and it provides multiple benefits to organizations such as enterprise mobility and workforce mobility. The growth of cloud telephony services market is fueled by driving factors such as increasing demand for cost efficiency by SMEs, and additional features offer by cloud telephony services. The adoption of cloud telephony services across various industries such as BFSI, IT and Telecom, and healthcare among others are creating an opportunity for companies operating in this market to gain more revenues.

Some of the key players of Cloud Telephony Service Market:

8×8, Avoxi, BroadSoft, Cisco, Dialpad, Exotel, Go 2 Market, Knowlarity, Lead NXT, Megapath, Microsoft, Mitel, Natterbox, NetFortis, Nextiva, NFON, NovaCloud, NTT Communications, PortaOne, Redcentric, RingCentral, Singtel, Solutions Infini, Telviva, Tripudio, VoIPStudio, Intermedia, Vox

The research report on Cloud Telephony Service Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Cloud Telephony Service Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

The global cloud telephony services market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, enterprise size, application, and industry vertical. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented as cloud and hosted. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into conferencing, multi-level IVR, sales and marketing, customer relationship management. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as IT And Telecom, BFSI, government, retail, and consumer goods, healthcare, education, and others.

