Filter, Regulator, And Lubricator Assemblies Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis to Reach CAGR of 5.01% in 2023
About Filter, Regulator, and Lubricator Assemblies
Filter, regulator, and lubricator (FRL) assemblies are widely used in compressed air systems. Compressed air is mainly used in industrial applications as it is readily available and simple to use, but it can be the most expensive form of energy. Improper or unregulated use of compressed air can result in increased energy consumption and can increase the wear on equipment, which might result in higher maintenance costs and shorter tool life.
Industry analysts forecast the global filter, regulator, and lubricator assemblies Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the period 2018-2023.
Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
Market driver
- Increasing demand for HVAC replacements
Market challenge
- Slowdown in Chinese economy
Market trend
- Use of FRL assemblies in power tools
- ARO
- ASCO Valve
- Coilhose Pneumatics
- SMC
- AVENTICS
- AVS Group
- Bellofram Group of Companies
- Bimba Manufacturing
- Camozzi Pneumatics
- CEJN
- Clippard
- Festo Group
- Atlas Engineering Company
- Easto Pneumatic Private Limited
- Rotex Automation Limited
- Shree Prayag Air Controls
- Janatics India
- Norgren
- Parker Hannifin
- Pneumatic Components Limited (PCL)
- Pneumax
- Reed Manufacturing
- XMC Pneumatic
Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Filter, Regulator, And Lubricator Assemblies market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Filter, Regulator, And Lubricator Assemblies market.
