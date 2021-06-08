Global Clofentezine Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Clofentezine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Clofentezine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Clofentezine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Clofentezine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Clofentezine is a pure red crystal chemical substance, formula C14H8CL2N4. One kind of tetrazine acaricides, embryo development inhibitors, mainly kill lice eggs, also have a certain effect on pups, and are not effective for adult lice.

Clofentezine is a very small kind of acaricide, which can only play a significant role in maggot eggs, thus limiting its use. On the other hand, it is easy to produce drug resistance. Downstream customers are used with other acaricides generally. It has many alternatives. Therefore, the demand is unstable.

At present, China and Israel are the main producing areas. However, with the tightening of China’s environmental protection policy, a large number of manufacturers have been forced to shut down the production line due to environmental pressure and have withdrawn from the industry. Such as Hebei Lvfeng Chemical. It is expected that this situation will not be improved in the future.

On the other hand, raw material prices have risen sharply, causing the price of this product to increase in the second half of 2017, especially in the second half of the year. For the above two reasons, we expect that prices will remain high in 2018.

Since the main target of clofentezine is fruit trees, apples and pears are the main consumers. Therefore, the consumption area of clofentezine is the main producing area of apple and pear. Therefore, regional consumption is obviously regional. And the market changes little. Cause the market to be fixed, even a bit rigid.

At present, the market has a relatively better effect as a fluazinate. As a new type of acaricide, it has the advantages of residual place and good effect, but it is expensive, so we believe that in the next few years, this product will still be a lot of Used, but as the competition continues to mature. His pressure will gradually increase.

The global Clofentezine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

