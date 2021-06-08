Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a highly polar and water miscible organic liquid. It is essentially odorless and has a low level of toxicity.

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a highly polar and water miscible organic liquid. Due to its powerful solvent, it is named as â€œUniversal solventâ€.

Dimethyl sulfoxide has many properties, such as powerful solvent, high flash point and boiling point, excellent toxicological and eco toxicological profile, recyclable, biodegradable and low odor, so it is wildly used in pharmaceutical, electronic and chemical fields.

Global dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is mainly concentrated in USA, France, Japan and China. Electronic or other higher grade dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is mainly produced in USA, France and Japan. In China, due to technological constraints, companies mostly produce industrial grade dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). Properties of electronic or other higher grade dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) produced in China is not as well as that in abroad.

In China, there were many manufactures during the past few years. Because of environmental issues and intense competition, some of them discontinued or reduced their capacity. Currently, Chinese dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is on the oversupply state. Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi discontinued their business on dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in 2015.

In global market, the production of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) increases from 62 K MT in 2011 to 83 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 7.5%. In 2015, the global dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) market is led by China, capturing about 45.66% of global dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.63% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) are concentrated in Gaylord, Toray Fine Chemicals, Arkema and Hubei Xingfa.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, gross margin will be fluctuated.

The global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.

