Global Food Stabilizers Market 2019-2023 | 4.2% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years, Predicts Market Research Future According to Top Investors, Covering Sentimental Industry Analysis | 360 Research Reports

Top-Listed Players in Food Stabilizers Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Overview of Food Stabilizers Market Report:

Market Insights

The global food stabilizers market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). In order to increase the market share companies are concentrating on development of innovative and multi-functional food stabilizers. The market is also observing new entrants who are investing in emerging markets.

Market Dynamics

The food stabilizer market is driven by increasing demand for convenience food and organic food and rising influence of westernized food consumption pattern. Growing preference for specialized and customized blends by F&B manufactures is another factor for the continuous market growth. With stability, shelf life, texture, visual appeal growing equally large in priority for packaged to sell, manufacturers are seeking for innovative food stabilizers, which caters to demand of consumers. However, limitations over usage of certain stabilizer blends, stringent government regulations on usage and quantity, and consumer preference for fresh food has become hurdle in the growth of the food stabilizer market.

Market Segmentation

Some of the major food stabilizers used in the food industry include carrageenan, pectin, xanthum gum, locust bean, lecithin, and gelatin. Gelatin is majorly used in the ice cream industry, but has been gradually replaced with polysaccharides of plant origin owing to increased effectiveness and reduced cost. Pectin has found major application in dairy industry, as well as for strengthening the gelling capacity of low-calorie jams. Food stabilizers are majorly used in dairy product market in order to increase the shelf life and stability followed by confectionary and bakery.

Regional Analysis

The food stabilizer market is led by Europe with 38% share in the global market. The increasing consumer preference for chemical ingredients is driving growth for food stabilizers in North America, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for developing economies with rising population, changing life styles and investments from multi-national industries. The food stabilizer market in other regions, such as South America and Africa are also anticipated to flourish with improved economic stability and increasing demand for packaged food products.

Key Developments

• July 2016 – Premium Ingredients has launched two new stabilizers for analogue pizza cheese, namely Premitex® XLK-15043 for analogue cheese and Premitex® XLK-15067 for making vegan high quality cheese without animal protein.

• December 2015 – DuPont announced the launch of new stabilizer technology for ready-to-serve fruit drinks in South Asia market.

Major players – ADVANCED FOOD SYSTEMS INC., ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY, ASH LAND, CARGILL INC.,DUPONT, GLANBIA NUTRITIONALS AND E.I, KERRY GROUP PLC., NEXIRA, PALSGAARD A/S, TATE & LYLE PLC., among others.

