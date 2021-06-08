Global Graphene and 2-D Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Graphene and 2-D Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Graphene and 2-D Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Graphene and 2-D Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Graphene and 2-D Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Graphene is a sheet of carbon atoms bound together with double electron bonds (called sp2 bonds) in a thin film only one atom thick. The atoms in graphene are arranged in a honeycomb-style lattice pattern. Graphene is the basic structural element of several forms of carbon, including graphite, carbon nanotubes, and fullerenes. Graphene is one million times thinner than paper, nearly transparent, and believed to be the strongest material in the world.

According to our survey, the sales value global graphene market has reached about 2021.05 K USD in 2015, and is expected to reach 10336.44 K USD by 2021. North America was the largest market of grapheme, in terms of production from 2011 to 2014, according for about 70.62%% in 2014. While in 2015, with the downstream demand growth significant in China, the production of graphene has exploded from 484 KG in 2014 to 5540 KG in 2015, which made China replaced USA, be the number one.

Graphene is an emerging industry. The cosmically industrial production is still being studied, most manufacturers begun the first commercial production since 2013. The industry is highly concentration. The leading players in graphene market are XG Science, Angstron Materials, Vorbeck Materials, Huagao, Sixth Element.

Composites are the biggest application segment of the graphene market, in terms of volume, with the market share of 40.19% in 2015. Graphene when used in composite materials, enhance the conductivity and strength while maintaining the flexibility of the materials. These composites are used in various end-use industries such as aerospace, automobiles, medical implants, sport equipment and engineering materials, among others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

XG Science

Angstron Materials

Vorbeck Materials

Applied Graphene Materials

NanoXplore

Huagao

Cambridge Nanosystems

Grafen

Sixth Element

Knano

Morsh

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type I

Type II

By Application, the market can be split into

Ink & Coatings

Composite Materials

Electronic Materials

Research Institute

Key Stakeholders

Graphene and 2-D Materials Manufacturers

Graphene and 2-D Materials Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Graphene and 2-D Materials Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

