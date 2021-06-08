Global Hydropnics Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

“Hydropnics Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Hydropnics Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Hydropnics Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Hydropnics market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Hydropnics market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global.

Overview of Hydropnics Market Report:

The global Hydroponics market has been estimated to cross USD 21203.5 million in 2016. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Europe is traditionally the largest market that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics. Asia-Pacific forms the second largest market for hydroponics, which is then expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Growing Emphasis on food security drives the market

Global population is increasing exponentially, and every day nearly 200,000 people are adding up to the world food demand. . Farmland per capita in 2030 will decrease to 1800m², from the 2,200m² in 2005. Adding to this, crop pests are causing 10-16% of global crop losses annually, making the situation worse. To attain self-sufficiency in food, hydroponics provide an effective solution as the technology uses the space efficiently.

Hydroponic industry is the documented higher yield in comparison to traditional agricultural techniques. Along with profit farming, growing consumption of exotic, salad crops and increasing need for global food security will drive the market upwards.

Europe dominates the market share

Europe is traditionally the largest market that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics smart greenhouse horticulture. The matured European market demand is led by countries, such as the Netherlands, Spain and France, Holland is the largest producer of hydroponic crops and is expected to maintain the lead for the next 10 years. All the main vegetable and fruit crops are grown in European countries

