Global Nicotine Gum Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Nicotine Gum market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global Nicotine Gum market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nicotine Gum market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released by chewing the gum and is absorbed into the blood stream through the lining of the mouth, which helps smokers to slowly reduce their craving for nicotine. It is one of nicotine replacement therapies (NRTâ€™s) and it is an over-the-counter medication.

Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Usually, it has two scales, such as 2 mg/piece of gum dosage and 4 mg/piece of gum dosage. 2 mg/piece of gum dosage is more usual than 4 mg/piece of gum dosage. In 2015, 2 mg/piece of gum dosage production took about 61.34% of global production.

With the improvement of people’s awareness of smoking cessation, demand for nicotine gum is increasing. In 2011, global nicotine gum production was 5143.1 Million Pieces. While in 2015, it increased to 6425.1 Million Pieces with an average increase rate of 5.72% during 2011-2015.

Nicotine gum manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, EU and Asia. In 2015, North America nicotine gum production was about 2867.5 Million Pieces, which took about 44.63% of global production. EU and Asia separately took about 42.48% and 6.32% in 2015.

There are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Novartis, Perrigo Company, Pharmacia, Fertin Pharma, Revolymer, Johnson & Johnson, Alchem International, Cambrex Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Reynolds American and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, etc. Most of them are famous medical company.

In the future, we predict that global nicotine gum production will increase. Threatened by E-cigarette, nicotine gum production growth rate will not be high. We suspect that global nicotine gum production will be 8062.9 Million Pieces by 2022, with an average increase rate of 3.30% from 2016 to 2022.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Novartis

Perrigo Company

Pharmacia

Fertin Pharma

Revolymer

Johnson & Johnson

Alchem International

Cambrex Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Reynolds American

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2 mg/piece of gum dosage

4 mg/piece of gum dosage

By Application, the market can be split into

Withdrawal Clinics

Medical Practice

Individual Smokers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Nicotine Gum capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Nicotine Gum manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nicotine Gum are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Nicotine Gum Manufacturers

Nicotine Gum Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Nicotine Gum Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Nicotine Gum market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

