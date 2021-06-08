Growth of Backup-as-a-service Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 with table and figures in it.

Storing and securing a company’s data as backup is now a highly lucrative part of the cloud computing industry. Backup as a service holds players that can offer its clients a relatively unconventional but increasingly safe way to back up their valuable data and use it in the event of a recovery process. This is done through the use of online portals and cloud computing servers. As with most key cloud computing service offerings, backup as a service can allow a client to refer to a centralized system that is completely online and can therefore operate devoid of in house infrastructure or assets. This can result in an overall savings in cost and time for the client in the long run. Rather than being forced to manage private assets such as tapes and hard disks along with having to hire specialized labor for its maintenance, a company can now simply avail the best possible backup as a service model for them from a plethora of options.

One of the key trends in the Backup-As-A-Service Market is the increasing use of IoT. A huge amount of data is generated from the interaction of globally situated smart infrastructure and smart appliances. Similar to most other cloud based solutions, backup as a service can come under public or private models, with a growing number of service providers also offering hybrid services to bring the best of both worlds. One of the most common phases when a company can switch to back up as a service models is when they have outgrown their own legacy models. The market is majorly driven by North America due to large-scale industrialization and large number of telecommunication and IT service providers based in this region. Furthermore, increasing focus of organizations to offer better customer experience and technology penetration to gain competitive advantage is anticipated and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR rate in the near future.

This report studies the Backup-as-a-service Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Backup-as-a-service market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Backup-as-a-service market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Backup-as-a-service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backup-as-a-service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Commvault

Symantec

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Backblaze

Hexistor

CA Technologies

Intronis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

