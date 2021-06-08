Growth of Cash Logistics Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cash Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 with table and figures in it.

Cash logistics involves physical transportation of cash from one location to another. Cash logistics services comprise of secure cash services, bank ATM services, armored cash transportation, management services, and transportation of valuables. The whole procedure involves physical movements of banknotes, coins, credit cards, and items of value from one location to another. The locations include bulk cash junctions, bank branches, ATM vestibules, large retailers, ticket vending machines, and parking meters.

The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-Monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.

This report studies the Cash Logistics Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Cash Logistics market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Cash Logistics market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cash Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cash Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Brink’s Incorporated

G4S

GardaWorld

Loomis

Prosegur

Cash Logistik Security

Global Security Logistics

General Secure Logistics Services

Lemuir Secure Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cash-In-Transit

Cash Management

ATM Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Individual

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Cash Logistics report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Cash Logistics Market
An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
Market segmentation up to the second or third level
Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
Important changes in market dynamics
Emerging niche segments and regional markets
Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cash Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Cash Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cash Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

