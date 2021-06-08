Healthcare Furniture Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Healthcare Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 124 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

The healthcare furniture is classified into the Patient Chairs, Recliners, Sleepers, Overbed Tables, Bedside Cabinets, and other according to the product type. As of 2018, patient chairs segment has largest sales volume, contributing more than 53% of the total market share, while recliners and sleepers seeing fast growing in the past few years.

This report studies the Healthcare Furniture Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Healthcare Furniture market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Request a sample copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/661343

The global Healthcare Furniture market is valued at 3370.2 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4889.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Healthcare Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report presents the Worldwide Healthcare Furniture Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

Paramount Bed Holdings

Kimball

Wieland Healthcare

Hill-Rom

Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture

Kwalu

KI

Stiegelmeyer

Stryker

Champion Manufacturing

Krug

Forhealth Furnire

Stance Healthcare

Groupe Lacasse

Knoll

Norix Furniture

Sunflower Medical

Healthcare Furniture market size by Type

Patient Chairs

Recliners

Sleepers

Overbid Tables

Bedside Cabinets

Others

Patient Chairs take over 50% market share of Healthcare Furniture in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Recliners only have 7% market share of Healthcare Furniture in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Sleepers obtain nearly 10% marekt share of Healthcare Furniture in 2018.

Overbed Tables occupy only 4% market share of Healthcare Furniture in 2018.

Bedside Cabinets represent around 15% market share of Healthcare Furniture in 2018.

Healthcare Furniture market size by Applications

Hospital

Home

Others

Hospital takes almost 70% market share of Healthcare Furniture in 2018, which will keep the main application in the next years.

Home only have 12% market share, but it will increase fast from 2019 to 2025.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Healthcare-Furniture-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025.html

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico ,Europe ,Germany ,France UK, Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Central and South America, Brazil, Middle East and Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa.

Highlights of the Global Healthcare Furniture report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Healthcare Furniture Market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Furniture market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of Healthcare Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Furniture companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Healthcare Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Healthcare Furniture market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/661343

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook