Horticultural LED Lighting Market by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

As for the horticultural LED lighting industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 41.67% of market share in 2016. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 12.95% market share in 2016 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Philips are Osram and Everlight Electronics which respectively has 9.62% and 9.00% market share in 2016.Europe is the largest sales region for horticultural LED lighting which the number is about 1163K units with the market share of 32.24% in 2016. North America is the second largest sales region of horticultural LED lighting sales about 1116K Unit.We believe horticultural LED lighting industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of horticultural LED lighting will be optimism.The worldwide market for Horticultural LED Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3480% over the next five years, will reach 940 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Market Researchstudy.This report focuses on the Horticultural LED Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Philips

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

General Electric

Gavita

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Valoya

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

Ohmax Optoelectronic



Horticultural LED Lighting Market Segment by Type, covers:

Low Power (＜300W)

High Power (≥300W)

Horticultural LED Lighting Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Horticultural LED Lighting Market are as follows: –

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

