Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Meat, poultry and seafood packaging refers to surrounding or wrapping meat, poultry and seafood products with suitable protective material such as paper or synthetic films. The products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging is widely used for Fresh and Frozen Products, Processed Products and Ready-to-Eat Products. In 2018, Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging for Fresh and Frozen Products occupies 54.98% of total amount. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of downstream industries is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2024. Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging market is valued at 2314 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3567.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amcor

Bemis(Amcor)

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Pactiv (Reynolds)

Cascades

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)

Coveris

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Winpak

DowDupont

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging market size by Type

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Others

Modified atmosphere packaging takes 51.5% market share of meat, poultry and seafood packaging in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

The market share of vacuum packaging is 32.3% in 2018, while it will grow fast in the coming years.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging market size by Applications

Fresh and Frozen Products

Processed Products

Ready-to-Eat Products

Fresh and frozen products have 55% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

The market share of processed products is 35.3% in 2018.

Ready-to-eat products’ market share in 2018 is 9.3 percent, but it will grow fast in the next years.

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico ,Europe ,Germany ,France UK, Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Central and South America, Brazil, Middle East and Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

