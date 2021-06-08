New Report on Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market to Access Huge Growth by 2019 Focusing on Leading Players- Zoho Corporation, Netreo, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Flowmon Networks

Network traffic analysis solutions are used for reviewing, recording, and analyzing network traffic data. These solutions help to enhance the network’s performance by focusing on security, management, operations, and network health monitoring. Some of the major drivers of the network traffic analysis solutions market are growing in-depth visibility into network security and rising advancement in network infrastructure.

The availability of free network traffic tools, lack of awareness among network administrators, and high cost associated with network traffic analyzer tools are some of the factors which may hamper the network traffic analysis solutions market. However, the development, as well as adoption of IoT and BYOD and exponential growth in global Ip traffic and cloud traffic, are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for network traffic analysis solutions market in the forecast period.

Top Key Players- Zoho Corporation, Netreo Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Flowmon Networks, Genie Networks, Ipswitch, Inc., Netmon Inc., and Dynatrace LLC among others.

The report provides information on the technological advancements that are bound to take place in the coming years or are currently taking place in the market. Furthermore, the opportunities and threats faced by the main player’s dominant in the Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market have been highlighted. This report covers the market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope.

Key Benefits-

 To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

 To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Market Segmentation: Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

By Component

• Solutions

o Traffic Behavior Analysis

o Network Troubleshooting

o Network Security Monitoring

o Network Bandwidth Monitoring

o Peering Analysis

o Others (Network Capacity Planning and Network Traffic Forensic)

• Services

o Managed/Outsourced

o Professional

 Consulting

 System Integration

 Operation and Maintenance

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

By User Type

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By End-use Industry

• Enterprises

• Service Providers

The overall Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market.

Highlights of the report:

• A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

• Important changes in market dynamics

• Market segmentation up to the second or third level

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

• Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

• Market shares and strategies of key players

• Emerging niche segments and regional markets

• An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

• Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

