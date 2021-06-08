New Study On Data Center Accelerator – Global Market Trends and Outlook by Technology including Top Companies – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation

Data center accelerator are specifically designed hardware chips that scale the efficiency and computational power of traditional systems. As the size of data is growing accelerators are gaining popularity among various verticals such as BFSI, telecom & IT, government, healthcare, and energy among others. The global data center accelerator market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of cloud-based services.

Various companies such as Intel, NVIDIA are investing significantly in the development of more efficient accelerators and gain a strong market position. The growing popularity of cloud-based services and growing focus towards parallel computing are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of data center accelerator market whereas the high cost of these solutions is expected to slow down the growth of this market.

The Report Include Following Details:

The overview of the global Data Center Accelerator market: Some of the important elements such as definition, classification, application, and other basic information are covered in this report.

The expert team of analysts has given information about the chain structure of the Data Center Accelerator industry together with several news and policies.

The development of the industry is evaluated with the information on the present status of the industry in several regions.

Data Center Accelerator Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The List of Companies



Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

Lenovo

Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.)

NVIDIA Corporation

Teledyne e2v Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

Data Center Accelerator Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Data Center Accelerator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Data Center Accelerator market.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Data Center Accelerator market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Data Center Accelerator market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Data Center Accelerator market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

