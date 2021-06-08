Over-the-air (OTA) Update Market Forecast to 2027 – Lead by Airbiquity, Continental AG, Garmin, Harman International Industries, Infineon Technologies AG and Nvidia
Over-the-air (OTA) update is the wireless delivery of data or software update to mobile devices. With the significant emergence of mobile devices and applications, the demand for OTA updates is increasing. Vendors offer OTA updates by two types, i.e. software over-the-air update and firmware over-the-air update. The increasing need for the frequent update of connected devices is creating a significant demand for OTA update.
The increasing adoption of electronics in automotive such as telematics, infotainment, electronic control unit, and others are having a positive impact on the growth of OTA update market. The government regulations such as mandate use of telematics in a commercial vehicle are expected to drive the global OTA update market during the forecast period.
Top Leading Market Players:
1. Airbiquity Inc.
2. Continental AG
3. Garmin Ltd.
4. Harman International Industries, Inc.
5. Infineon Technologies AG
6. Nvidia Corporation
7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
8. Qualcomm Incorporated
9. Robert Bosch GmbH
10. Verizon Communications, Inc.
The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Over-the-air (OTA) Update Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Over-the-air (OTA) Update in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Over-the-air (OTA) Update market.
The Over-the-air (OTA) Update Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Answers that the Report Acknowledges:
- Market size and growth rate during forecast period.
- Key factors driving the Over-the-air (OTA) Update Market.
- Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Over-the-air (OTA) Update Market.
- Challenges to market growth.
- Key vendors of Over-the-air (OTA) Update Market.
- Detailed SWOT analysis.
- Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Over-the-air (OTA) Update Market.
- Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.
- Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.
- PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.
