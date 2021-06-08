Research Report on Coal Import in China, 2019-2023

Kenneth Research examined the statistical and analytical approach that is required for the growth of Coal Import Market between the years 2019 and 2023. The key industrial insights provided in the report gives a better idea about the market overview to the readers regarding the existing scenario in the market. In addition, the report includes detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

China is the largest coal producer and consumer. The huge coal consumption in China encourages foreign coal producers to expand their production capacity. In addition, overseas coal mines are mostly opencast ones, which makes it easy to increase production. However, coal production in China is restricted by environmental protection policies and other factors.

In recent years, some small and medium-sized coal mines had to cut or even stop production because their environmental protection facilities failed to meet standards. Meanwhile, the rising mining costs have made the coal prices in China higher than the international coal prices. For example, in 2017, the average price of imported steam coal was only 429 CNY/ton, about 12% lower than that of domestic steam coal.

