Robotic Drilling Market Analysis by 2027 – Nabors Industries, Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Sekal, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies, Drillmec, Ensign Energy Services and Abraj Energy Services

Robotic Drilling Market is expected to grow from US$ 619.4 million in 2017 to US$ 946.6 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The global robotic drilling market is experiencing an exponential growth with regards to the innovations, strategic partnerships, investments, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for robotic drilling consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced product.

Companies are also inclined towards technological developments for robotic drilling in order to deliver different solutions for the customers to solve the complex situations and put in-line the driller operations strategies with different hardware and software combination solutions. The major factors boosting the growth of robotic drilling market are the increase in global oil demands and surge in need for safer and high-quality drilling system.

Worldwide Robotic Drilling Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Robotic Drilling Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Robotic Drilling Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Robotic Drilling Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Robotic Drilling players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Nabors Industries Ltd.

2. Rigarm

3. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

4. Sekal AS

5. Huisman Equipment B.V.

6. Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.

7. Drillmec Inc.

8. Ensign Energy Services Inc.

9. Abraj Energy Services

10. Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

The report focuses on in-depth segmentation of the robotic drilling market by component, installation type, application, and regions. The geographic segmentation of this report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By component, hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the robotic drilling market in 2017, whereas software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global robotic drilling market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current robotic drilling market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report further covers market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the robotic drilling market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis for all the regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in robotic drilling market which is contributing to the highest revenue globally. Owing to the limited oil and gas reserves in the world, the market for new build drilling equipment would saturate in the coming years. However, retrofitting on the equipment is anticipated to gather pace as the market for new build saturates. A robotic drilling system comprises of various components. Timely inspections and repair work ensures lesser downtimes of the operations and thereby yield better productivity. Weather conditions in the North American region also result in the wear and tear of the drilling equipment, and therefore, retrofits installation by robotic drilling players foresee a steady opportunity during the forecast period. Further, higher technological advancements in North America, and especially in the US favors healthy growth.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Robotic Drilling Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Robotic Drilling, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

