Robotic Lawn Mower Market Growth by 2027 – Bosch Limited, Deere and Company, Honda Motor, Husqvarna Group, LG Electronics, STIGA S.p.A, The Worx Company and YAMABIKO Corporation

A robotic lawn mower is also known as an autonomous robot is used to cut lawn grass. A robotic lawn mower requires the user to set up a border wire around the lawn for the area to be mowed and uses this wire to locate the boundary of the area to be trimmed.

The robotic lawn mower market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increase in dependency on automation to reduce operational cost in commercial sector and increase in the adoption of domestic robots for various household applications such as cleaning, lawn mowing drive the growth of the robotic lawn mower in the global market. However, high installation cost required for the initial setup of robotic lawn mower is expected to impact the growth of the global market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

2. Bosch Limited

3. Deere and Company

4. Honda Motor Co., Ltd

5. Husqvarna Group

6. LG Electronics

7. STIGA S.p.A

8. the Worx Company

9. YAMABIKO Corporation

10. Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

The global robotic lawn mower market is segmented on the basis of by lawn size, by end user and by connectivity. Based on lawn size the market is segmented as small size, medium Size and large size robotic lawn mowers. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as residential, professional landscaping services and sports fields, golf courses, and others. On the basis of connectivity the market is segmented as robotic lawn mowers with connectivity and robotic lawn mowers without connectivity.

