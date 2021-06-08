Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market to 2025 – Cisco, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, VMware, Cumulus Networks, NEC, Broadcom

The Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 2.08 Bn in 2016 to US$ 23.94 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 31.2% between 2016 and 2025.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solutions (Physical Network Infrastructure, Virtualization/Control Software, SDN Application and Professional Services), End-user (Enterprises, Telecommunication services Providers, Cloud Service Providers) and Industry Vertical (Banking & Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Research & Academia and Others)

The Telecom & IT industry segment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period 2016-2025. Speed, size, and efficiency are the essential elements which nowadays rule the IT industry. Increased adoption of smart phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and other gadgets for transferring data has created a need for software defined networking. Software defined networking solutions offer various benefits to IT industry such as speed of deployment, waste and energy efficiency and most important is scalability. Thus, IT industry is adopting the software defined networking for keeping pace in the highly competitive market. Furthermore, high growth rate of mobile subscribers is also creating a need for extension in data storage capacity and efficient servers for networking. Telecom industry players are opting for software defined networking solutions as they provide operational efficiency, and reduced costs.

Some of the key players of software defined networking market include

Cisco

Huawei

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Juniper Networks

VMware

Cumulus Networks

NEC

Broadcom

Brocade communication

Software defined networking market by end-user vertical is segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication & IT, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, research and academia and others. The propagation of cloud based service implementations in the enterprise are some of the trends contributing to the emergence of software defined networking market. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding software defined networking facilities that improve the business operations and productivity while limiting security risks.

The overall Software defined networking market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The Software defined networking market research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Software defined networking market.

