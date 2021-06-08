Titanium Dioxide Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2023

“Titanium Dioxide Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Titanium Dioxide Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

The market for titanium dioxide is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. This growth is primarily driven by the rapidly growing demand for paints & coatings and increase in demand for lightweight vehicles in the automobile industry.

Increase in Demand for Lightweight Vehicles in Automobile Industry

Lightweight plastics are in high demand in the automotive industry due to their competitive pricing, style, reliability, strength, and safety. Plastic components weigh almost 50% lighter than similar components made from traditional materials, thus providing 25%-35% improvement in fuel efficiency, which is a key factor in the automotive and transportation industry. Every 10% reduction in the vehicle weight is estimated to result in a 5% to 7% reduction in fuel usage. Polycarbonates are the most widely used lightweight plastic material to replace the traditional materials such as bronze, stainless steel, cast iron and ceramics in the automotive industry. Polycarbonates are characterized by their low scratch resistance, which makes it unfeasible for its usage in automotive applications. However, by the addition of titanium dioxide to these plastics, their scratch resistance, light resistance, heat resistance, and weather resistance is rapidly increased making them feasible for use in automotive applications. The global automotive industry has registered a growth of 2.36% Y-o-Y in 2017 over 2016, reaching a total of 97,302,534 vehicles. Currently, to manufacture a typical four-wheel vehicle, 10 kgs of polycarbonate is used in various forms. With polycarbonate expected to replace conventional materials in the aforementioned industry, the demand for titanium dioxide is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Paints & Coatings Segment to Contribute Highest Demand to the Market

Titanium dioxide is the most widely used white pigment material in the paints & coatings industry. It is majorly used because it efficiently scatters visible light and thereby imparts whiteness, brightness, and opacity when incorporated into a coating. Globally, of all the titanium dioxide which is currently being produced, over 55% find its application in paints & coatings industry alone. The global paints & coatings industry is experiencing a boom with rapid growth from the building & construction, and automotive end-user industries. Construction activities in all 19 EUROCONSTRUCT countries have increased by 3.23% in 2017, owing to growing demand for construction in these countries. Furthermore, the market is further expected to rise by around 6% through 2020. According to the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), construction activity in the whole EU grew by 2.2% in 2016. In 2017, the overall output of the European construction industry grew by 6.7%, when compared to 2016, reaching a total of EUR 1,364 billion with construction industry accounting for 8.9% of the total GDP (EU 28).

The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is expanding at a very rapid rate primarily from major economies such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. In the fiscal year 2016-17, India had a total FDI investment of USD 60.08 billion, which was 8% higher than the previous year, with large investments in the real estate and infrastructure sectors. The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in the construction of HK$ 23,923 million in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e. 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, in order to the construct more affordable flats. The Dubai Expo 2020 which is set to take place over the six-month period between October 2020 and April 2021, is estimated to attract more than 25 million tourists; this is expected to propel the construction market and in turn propel paints & coatings market in Dubai. Additionally, FIFA World-Cup in Qatar (2022) is anticipated to provide significant demand for paints & coatings in construction activities. Hence, with the rapidly growing global paints & coatings industry, the global market for titanium dioxide is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period (2018-2023).

North America to Dominate the Market

North America represented the largest regional market for global titanium dioxide market in 2017. This immense demand for titanium dioxide is a consequence of the growing demand for paints & coatings and an increase in consumption of plastics & paper products in the region. In North America, the United States provides the major market for the titanium dioxide with more than 50% of the regional market share. In the first 6 months of 2018, the total number of new residential housing units started in the United States recorded rapid growth of 7.84% when compared to the same time period in 2017. The United States is home to the leading global pulp & paper manufacturing companies such as International Paper, Kimberly-Clark, etc., the United States is the second largest consumer of paper and paperboard products in the world. The per capita consumption of paper & cardboard products of the United States is about 4 time that of the global per capita consumption. United States remains the second largest country in terms of total amount of plastics consumption with an estimated value of USD 11.83 billion. The rapidly growing packaging, electrical & electronics, and automotive sectors in the United States are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the plastics market, in turn, will drive the market for titanium dioxide during the forecast period.

