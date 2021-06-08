Worldwide Oral Vaccines Market manufacturer, Current Market Scenario with | Technical Analysis | Future Growth Prospect | Forecasting Research Report 2024

Global “Oral Vaccines Market” 2019 research report provides in depth study of Oral Vaccines Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Oral vaccines are safe and easy to administer and convenient for all ages. They have been successfully developed to protect from many infectious diseases acquired through oral transmission. Oral delivery of vaccines represents the most attractive mode of administration over other routes of delivery due to the fact that the oral vaccination is noninvasive, safe and simple to execute, showing good patient compliance and clinical practicality.In the last several years, global market of oral vaccines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.31%. In 2017, global revenue of oral vaccines is nearly 2.01 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2.2 billion doses.The classification of oral vaccines includes rotavirus vaccine, cholera vaccine, oral polio vaccine and other types, and the sales proportion of polio vaccine in 2017 is about 94%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.The worldwide market for Oral Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million US$ in 2024, from 2010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Market Researchstudy.This report focuses on the Oral Vaccines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Merck

GSK

Sanofi

Lanzhou Institute

Serum Institute

Valneva

Shanghai United Cell

Bibcol

PaxVax

Vabiotech

Tiantan Biological

EuBiologics

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Bio-Med

Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals



Rotavirus Vaccine

Cholera Vaccine

Oral Polio Vaccine

Others

Public

Private

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Oral Vaccines Manufacturers

Oral Vaccines Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oral Vaccines Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

