Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

Summary

This report studies the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market status and outlook of global, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market by product type and application/end industries.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The major companies in this report including

Orica

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

ENAEX

MAXAM

AEL

Sasol

EPC-UK

BME Mining

NOF CORPORATION

Solar Explosives

Austin

Yunnan Anning Chemical

Aihui Jiangnan Chemical

Guizhou Jiulian

Gezhouba Explosive

Hunan Nanling civilian blasting equipment

Shengli Group

China Coal Pingshuo Group

Yahua

Poly Explosives Group

Fujian Haixia Technolocy

Anhui Leiming Kehua

Hubei Kailong Chemical

Shanxi Tond Chemical

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Emulsion Explosives

Powder

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Coal Mining

Quarrying

Metal Mining

Civil Construction

