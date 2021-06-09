Automotive Silicone Materials Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- DowDupont, Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials, Evonik and more….

A new market study, titled “Global Automotive Silicone Materials Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Silicone are one of the fastest growing products around the world and their demand in the automotive sector is expected to grow rapidly due to rising investment by the manufacturers in novel products and technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for automotive silicone during the forecast period. China and India are among the fastest-growing economies in the world. India is projected to continue to be the fastest growing market for automotive silicone during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive silicone market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials used to manufacture these silicones and growing automotive industry. Lesser stringent regulations related to the use and manufacturing of the automotive silicone compared to North America and Europe also provide growth opportunities to the manufacturers of automotive silicone in the region.

Global Automotive Silicone Materials Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Silicone Materials industry. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Top Key Players Include

DowDupont (US)

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Shin-Etsu (Japan)

Elkem (Norway)

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Automotive Silicone Materials market

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Fluids

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Interior & Exterior

Engines

Electrical

Others

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

