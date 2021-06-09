Automotive Switch Market Had a Significant Effect on Economy, Market Price, Growth Rate, and Size – Forecast to 2024

This “Automotive Switch Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Automotive Switch market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Electronics in Vehicles Produced Across the World

The automotive industry is transitioning from hardware- to software-defined vehicles, and the average software and electronics content per vehicle is increasing rapidly. Both government involvement and consumers’ demand for greater automatic control of systems have been resulting in the increased use of electronics in vehicles. Additionally, the increasing focus toward autonomous vehicles, and making cars smarter (by making them able to connect with each other, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications), along with ensuring convenience for the consumers, the demand for electronic systems in new cars has been increasing rapidly. Moreover, the demand for automotive electronics has further increased, as technologies are being made widely available in mid-range and entry-level cars and also because consumers purchase technology-based aftermarket products.

The drivetrain electrification, especially in fully electric vehicles, has the advantages of high energy efficiency and zero tailpipe emissions. Thereby, the advent of a broad suite of microcontrollers, power semiconductors, switches, and sensors for the pure electric vehicle segment is expected to help drive the growth of the automotive switch market.

Geographical Trends

The Asia-Pacific region is leading the automotive switch market, followed by Europe and North America. The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. In 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The factors making China one of the largest growing markets for switches are low costs, due to the domestic concentration of manufacturing plants, and more sales.

The demand for automotive switches in India is growing swiftly, as the manufacturers are expanding their business by acquiring major players and also investing in R&D projects. For Instance: In March 2018, TVS Group acquired stake in ZF Electronics (TVS) India. TVS group informed that TVS Srichakra Limited (TSL) is acquiring 500,000 equity shares in ZF Electronics (TVS) India Pvt. Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TVS Srichakra Investments Limited.

The US companies are entering into partnerships and spending more on R&D projects and offering products with the latest technology and maximum efficiency. For instance:

– Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors. The company has designed its latest FemtoSwitch load switches for the automotive industry. As these switches have very low quiescent current and shutdown current, they are ideal for preserving battery life in specific products, such as automotive smart-keys.

In France, the enactment of the EUs’ stringent emission regulations, the investment in driver safety segment, and installation of research and development (R&D) plants to improvise the ADAS systems have so far ensured the growth of the automotive switch market in the country. Additionally, installation of safety systems, like ABS and ESC, have also boosted the need for electromechanical braking automotive switch in the European region.

