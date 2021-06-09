Aviation Analytics Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma, Aviation Analytics, Mercator

Aviation Analytics Market by End User (Airlines, Airports and Others), by Application (Flight Risk Management, Inventory Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, and Navigation Services), by Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Finance, Maintenance, Repair & Operations, and Supply Chain), and by Component (Service and Software)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Aviation analytics is used by most of the organizations due to the fact that these solutions help them to develop their operational performance, maintenance, and profitability.The solutions of aviation analytics provide the enterprises with facilities such as to monitor, measure, and analyze their business goals, challenges, and future plans regarding the growth of the enterprise.

Rise in focus on competitive intelligence and real time analytical solutions mainly to increase the productivity of business. Moreover, continuous growth in the volume of data generated in aviation industry, increase in aviation passenger traffic, and growth in customers centricity drive the market. However, incapability to provide data models according to the need of businesses restrain the market. In addition, dearth of analytically skilled workforce is another factor, which impedes the aviation analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption rate of analytics and continuous technological advancements in the aviation industry is expected to provide enormous growth opportunities for this market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma, Aviation Analytics Ltd, Mercator, and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

The global aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of end user, applications, business function, components, and geography. End user covered in this study include airlines, airports, and others. Based on applications, the market is divided into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. On the basis of business function, the market is categorized into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair and operations, and supply chain. Based on components, the aviation analytics market is classified into service and software. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the aviation analytics industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION

CHAPTER 7 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 8 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ORACLE CORPORATION.

9.2. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM CORPORATION)

9.3. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

9.4. RAMCO SYSTEMS

9.5. MU SIGMA

9.6. AVIATION ANALYTICS

9.7. MERCATOR

9.8. BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC.

9.9. SAP SE

9.10. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

