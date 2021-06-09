Bakers Yeast Market 2019 Competitive Landscape by Industry Size, New Product Launches, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnership Forecast to 2024

This “Bakers Yeast Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bakers Yeast market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Bakery Products

Packed baked goods, such as cake, are expected to witness significant demand in the upcoming years, owing to the rising preference for eating packed cakes as snack, mainly among children across the world. Pizza consumption has been trending at its highest level in the past four years and is showing growth in pizza-focused concepts across channels, which is also expected to drive the demand for baker’s yeast during the forecast period. Bread and bakery product sales have been driven by the ongoing surge in demand for free-from ranges and specialty bread and the impact of inflation on retail prices, which is further driving the demand for baker’s yeast in bread and bakery product application.

Cream/Liquid Baker’s Yeast Remain the Fastest Growing Segment

Cream yeast has wide range of application the global bakery products market. It can be readily pumped in the bakery products, directly to mixers or to liquid brew tanks. Bakery formulations can easily be modified to accommodate a conversion from compressed yeast to cream yeast. Product uniformity is one of the biggest advantages of using cream yeast. The use of cream yeast by the larger bakeries in North America is a recent development and is expected to continue to increase during the forecast period. The liquid cream yeast system uses a failsafe design for both the control and flow panel, in order to prevent mistakes that may cause contamination or loss of yeast.

