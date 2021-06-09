Bangladesh Frozen Food Market 2019 by Market Size, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024

This “Bangladesh Frozen Food Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bangladesh Frozen Food market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rapidly Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverage Products

A rise in the demand for all forms of convenience food and beverage products is being witnessed, owing to busy lifestyles and increasing number of working population in Bangladesh. The changing food consumption pattern in consumers, due to the rapid expansion of urbanization and rise in disposable incomes in the country, is one of the factors contributing to the growth of ready-to-food and beverage products. Owing to the increased demand for frozen food, leading companies, like Golden Harvest and Pran, are opting for the expansion strategy to expand their market presence and consumer bases. Frozen fruit and vegetable products are perceived to be healthy by the local consumers, as they contain more nutrients than preserved food products.

Online Sales Channel Witnessed the Fastest Growth Rate

Frozen food sold through online retail represents a small segment of the market, but is expected to be among the fastest-growing segments. The urban population in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh have slowly started preferring online channels, as it is hassle-free, convenient, less time-consuming, and consumers get a larger variety of goods to choose from. E-commerce players, like Chaldal, Parmeeda, Priyoshop, Shwapno, Othoba, Daraz, etc., are some of the major players in the Bangladeshi market. Many online channels provide an option for same-day delivery, which increases their brand value, thereby increasing the market penetration.

