Beer Market Report 2019 Focuses on Market Growth Rate, Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Beer

This “Beer Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Beer market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The beer market is forecasted to reach USD 805 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • – Changing lifestyle, increasing consumption rate of alcoholic drinks, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, and popularity of beer among the young population are a few factors driving the global beer market.
  • – The introduction of new ingredients and innovative flavors, combining salty, fruity and tart flavors, by craft beers have found increasing appeal among the millennial crowd globally.
  • – Due to the increasing popularity of craft beer, the global beer market has seen heightened preference for flavored beers by consumers, especially millenni

    Beer Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
  • Anheuser
  • Busch InBev
  • Boston Beer Company
  • Breckenridge Brewery
  • Constellation Brands
  • Diageo PLC
  • Heineken NV
  • Interbrew Company
  • SABMiller PLC
  • United Breweries Group (UB Group)

    Scope of the Report:

  • The consumption of beer has augmented in recent years due to the rise in disposable income and an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages. Additionally, cultural changes and the adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers toward alcoholic beverages, especially beer. By type, the beer market has been segmented under Lager, Ale, and Others. Further segmentation has been done on the categories of beers that includes: Standard Beer, Premium Beer and Super Premium Beer. The distributional segmentation of beer included On-Trade and Off-Trade channels.

    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Preference For Low Alcohol By Volume (ABV)

    There has been a consistent growth in preference for low alcohol by volume beverages and the sales of no-alcohol and low-alcohol beers have been rising with the growing interest from health-conscious consumers and a wider choice of new ranges with improved taste. Another driving factor is that the low-alcohol beers are now cheaper than their high alcoholic equivalents, for those of 2.8% ABV and less. The cost reduction would drive the market for low-alcohol alcohols such as craft beer. The scenario is much prominent in European countries like Sweden where brewers are seeking to bring changes to the craft beer market.

    Surging Demand of Beer in Developing Regions

    Asia-Pacific is the largest and one of the fastest-growing market for beer consumption, which accounts for about one-third of the global market share. The regional beer market growth can be attributed to the growing young population, and increasing number of middle class and their rising disposable income. Europe is the second-largest consumer of beer, which accounts for a steady growth rate. However, North America has been recording a drop in the overall beer consumption rate, annually. South America and Africa are the other developing regions witnessing significant growth rates of beer consumption.

    Target Audience of Beer Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Beer Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Beer market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Beer market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Beer market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Beer market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Beer market studied.

