Benzene Market 2019 | Analysis, Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

This “Benzene Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Benzene market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245440

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245440

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Ethylbenzene

– Ethyl benzene is a highly-inflammable colorless liquid with an aromatic odor. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene.

– Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, and unsaturated polyester resins.

– Styrene Polymers are used in various products such as televisions, IT equipment, disposable medical products, like test kits, consumer electronics, like portable speakers, cassette tape housing, etc.

– The demand for styrene is continuously growing in the Asia-Pacific, owing to increased demand for rubber tires in the regions.

– Apart from styrene, ethylbenzene is also used as a solvent in fuels and as an intermediate for other chemical applications. These applications are likely to support the demand for and growth of ethylbenzene.

– The increasing number of applications of styrene, such as in general-purpose polystyrene, EPS, and ABS, have also contributed to the positive trend that is expected to continue.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for benzene in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific presently leads the consumption of benzene with around 50% share of global consumption.

– This region is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period, with increasing markets for end-users like electronics and home appliances, packaging, and construction in China, India, and ASEAN countries.

– The growth of these end-user industries, especially in emerging markets, like China, India is propelling the growth of styrene, which in turn is responsible for growth in usage of Benzene, as it is one of the key raw materials for styrene production.

– Thus, the rising demand from various end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245440

Target Audience of Benzene Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Benzene Market Report:

Analyzing various perspectives of the Benzene market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Benzene market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Benzene market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Benzene market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Benzene market studied.

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Report: Global Headlight Restoration Kit Market 2025 Offering Market Outlook by Industry Size, Share, Gross margin and Applications