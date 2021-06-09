Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Bio-lubricants Market 2019 by Opportunities, Key Developments, Types, Applications, Size, Key Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, & Forecast

Press Release

Bio-lubricants

This “Bio-lubricants Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bio-lubricants market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The market for bio-lubricants is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.25%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Bio-based lubricants are eco-friendly, and do not have any toxic effect on the ecosystem.
  • – Bio-based lubricants do not cause skin inflammation, which is generally caused by petroleum-based lubricants. Additionally, they have various advantages, such as reduction in energy usage, reduction in labor cost, increased employee safety, improved environmental conditions, increased machine life, and increased production, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.
  • – Bio-lubricants are produced by esterification of a fatty acid or trans-esterification of vegetable oil. This process is being held with a long-chain alcohol in the presence of a homogeneous acid/base catalyst 8 -10, or by using an ion-exchange resin. This process increases the cost of bio-based lubricants, which is likely to hinder the market growth.<

    Bio-lubricants Market Covers Manufacturers:

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Bio-lubricants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Demand from Power Generation

    – Power generation is one of the most important sectors for the global economy, without which, almost all manufacturing operations may come to an end. Advancements in manufacturing technologies are resulting in the commencement of various new plants, which, in turn, are increasing the demand for electricity in various end-user industries.
    – Turbines play a key role in the energy sector for generating electricity. Irrespective of the source of electricity, i.e., wind, solar, hydro, thermal, etc., turbines are widely used for power generation. In general, other than turbines, the major components in the power generation sector include pumps, bearings, fans, compressors, gears, and hydraulic systems. Wind turbines are subjected to many factors, such as humidity, high pressure, high loads, vibrations, and temperature. Gear and turbine oils are widely used in this sector for lubrication purposes.
    – Many companies are already well aware that reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) over the lifetime of machinery is the key to extracting the best possible value from the investment. However, the impact of lubrication on TCO is too often underestimated. In general, the cost of lubricants accounts for less than 5% of a power generation company’s total operational expenditure.
    – According to an international industry study, commissioned by Shell Lubricants, the savings opportunity is recognized, but undervalued. About 58% of the companies recognized that lubricant selection can help reduce costs by 5% or more. However, fewer than one in 10 (8%) realized that the impact of lubrication could be up to six times greater.
    – All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

    In Asia-Pacific, China is third-largest bio-lubricant consumer in the APAC region, with an economic growth of 6.9%, in 2017. With growing middle class, along with urbanization of Western China, there has been an increase in the demand and production of vehicles in the country. Additionally, the country’s focus to gradually shift toward electric vehicles is expected to hinder the country’s demand for bio-lubricants, such as engine oil, gear oil, etc.

