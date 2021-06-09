Biocides Market 2019 | Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential, Industry Size, and Forecast to 2024

This “Biocides Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Biocides market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand From the Water Treatment Application

– Biocides are used in water treatment to eliminate the microbes. Water towers are ideal locations for the growth of biological organisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa.

– If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime, which acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, which might reduce the efficiency of the cooling system.

– In order for water systems to operate at their optimum efficiency, biocides are added to the water to remove the slimes, microbiological fouling, and biofilm from these systems.

– These chemicals are widely used in cooling towers, spas & swimming pools, sewage treatment, and industrial wastewater treatment. Biocides are also used in water cleaning program to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes. These biocides are used prior to the RO system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane.

– With the increasing demand from water treatment application, the demand for biocides is also rapidly increasing.

North America Currently hold the Largest Share in Biocides Market

– The United States is one of the largest markets for biocides, and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period, because of the growing end-user industries, such as water treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, etc.

– Due to the aging of the existing water and wastewater treatment units in the country, the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is emphasizing on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment. The organization also estimates a capital investment of USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the next two decades and is focused on the usage of biological water treatment.

– Moreover, USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances to meet the infrastructural needs. Apart from the funds, the government is also encouraging private investments in the treatment of water and wastewater.

– The demand for paints & coatings has increased in construction, with the growing costs of construction in the non-residential sector, which therefore increases the consumption of biocides.

– Therefore, these growing end-user industries are expected to drive the biocide market during the forecast period.

