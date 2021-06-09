Bioplastics Market by 2024 Report to Witness Impressive Growth: Size, Share, Revenue, Type, Application, & Manufacturers

This “Bioplastics Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bioplastics market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rigid Packaging is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Bioplastics are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, cutlery, cups, trays, caps, tubes, and blister packaging, as it does not have adverse effects on the environment.

– In addition to this, it is used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, plates, and cutlery.

– The maximum consumption of bioplastics is in rigid packaging of beverage bottles, trays, etc.

– The major type of bioplastics used are cornstarch-based, as they are eco-friendly raw materials and the other bioplastics used are polylactic acid, bio-polypropylene, etc.

– Moreover, the consumption of bioplastics in manufacturing bottles and containers is increasing across the world and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Bioplastics in Germany

– In Germany, bioplastics are used in numerous industries, such as packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer electronics, automotive, consumer goods, and household appliances.

– The plastic packaging ranges from small-portion packaging to large industrial packaging, which comprises around 45% of the packaging in the country.

– Over half of the production is film and other flexible packaging, such as bags or sacks. The remainder consists of rigid plastics packaging, for example, bottles, cups, buckets, or closures, which have registered significant growth in the past few years. The plastic packaging products in the country majorly comprise medium-sized enterprises.

– About one-third of all the plastics packaging is industrial packaging and two-thirds are for household purposes. Out of the two-thirds, about half is food packaging. About 63% of the filled goods for private use in Germany is packed in plastic.

– There was an improving trend in the packaging in 2018, after the slow in 2016 and 2017. This was due to the good economic growth in the EU countries, leading to the increase in exports from the country.

– Hence, the market scenario in the country is expected to boost the demand for bioplastics during the forecast period.

