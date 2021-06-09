Bisphenol A (BPA) Market 2019-2024 Key Regions Analysis by Size & Share, Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Opportunities

This “Bisphenol A (BPA) Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bisphenol A (BPA) market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245409

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245409

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate Resins

– Among all the other applications, polycarbonate resins application provides the major market demand for BPA, with more than 70% of the global share.

– Polycarbonates are a high-performing thermoplastics that are widely used in building & construction applications. Polycarbonate sheets are used as a substitute of glass in a variety of skylight and window applications. They are also used as opaque cladding panels, barrel vaults, canopies, translucent walls, facades and signage, sports stadium roofs, louvers, and roof domes.

– The application of polycarbonate materials has highly increased in greenhouses, in recent years. In Europe, countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and France, have larger areas for greenhouse cultivation. Europe has around 25% of the global commercial greenhouse market.

– The increasing popularity of polycarbonates, owing to their advantages over other conventional materials (which include glass and other plastics), is set to drive the polycarbonate market during the forecast period.

– Additionally, in the automotive industry, polycarbonates allows for energy absorption, weight reduction, shock absorption for bumpers, restriction of explosion risks in fuel tanks, seat belts, airbags, door and seat assemblies, subsystems, bumpers, under-bonnet components, exterior trim, and various other applications. Currently, to manufacture a typical 4 wheel vehicle, 10 kg of polycarbonate is used in various forms.

– Overall such factors are expected to drive the market growth.

United States to Dominate the North America region

– With more than 2 billion pounds produced in the United States each year, BPA is commonly found in baby bottles and used to line metal food containers.

– The gradual growth of the commercial sector, primarily office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the polycarbonate market, owing to the glazing construction trends. The office space market in the country is estimated to grow by almost 10% in the next few years, which is projected to ultimately augment the market size of Bisphenol A (BPA).

– The production has recorded a robust growth in US since the past five years, and the sales of automotive have been increasing at a constant rate. This robust growth resulted in propelling the market demand for polycarbonates, which are used in manufacturing of sunroofs, window panes, entryway handles, inner lenses, door handles, headlight bezels, internal focal points, and radiator flame broils. This surging polycarbonate market is highly likely to mount the market demand for bisphenol A (BPA).

– The US Department of Energy projects that the country will have 404 GW of wind energy capacity by 2050, up from 89 GW in 2018.

– Emerging trends, such as the development of low-cost carbon fibers and high-performance glass fiber, are driving this increased demand for composites. This, in turn, ignites the demand for epoxy resins and further BPA, over the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245409

Target Audience of Bisphenol A (BPA) Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Report:

Analyzing various perspectives of the Bisphenol A (BPA) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Bisphenol A (BPA) market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Bisphenol A (BPA) market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Bisphenol A (BPA) market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Bisphenol A (BPA) market studied.

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Report: Aluminum Foil Tape Market Fragment by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025