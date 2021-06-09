Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2019 Extend Growth, Industry Size, and Technology Leadership: Vendors, Trends, Challenges, Forecast by 2024

This “Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Blockchain-as-a-Service market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The blockchain-as-a-service market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
  • – With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market, in December 2017, many new users have gained knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and started exploring the same. Thus, there has been a rapid rise of blockchain and cryptocurrency users. The bitcoin blockchain market has witnessed a steep rise over the past few years.
  • – Blockchain is often called the technology of trust, as they do not have a single point of failure and cannot be changed from a single computer. Furthermore, blockchain allows for the use of tools, like “smart contracts,” which may potentially automate manual processes, from compliance and claims processing, to distributing the contents of a will. These are some of the desirable features, which are encouraging the BFSI industry to leverage blockchain.
  • – Blockchain requires huge investment when it comes to setting up infrastructure and maintaining it. It is much more resource intensive, as compared to traditional databases. It also consumes a huge amount of energy and requires huge bandwidth, which the developing countries are struggling for.

    Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Hewlett
  • Packard Enterprise
  • IBM Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Stratis
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • Blockstream Inc.
  • PayStand Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Blockchain-as-a-service is ideal for organizations that outsource their technological aspects, and are not involved in understanding the working mechanism of the blockchain. The market is gaining traction with SMEs, due to the flexibility of the nature of transactions, and also, as it is supported by security and cost-effective features. Efficient blockchain services are required to secure the identity of digital entities and online authentication of personal identities, which drives the demand for blockchain-as-a-service offeri

    Key Market Trends:

    BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

    – Blockchain-as-a-service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry, as banks and financial service companies are among the most heavily invested enterprises exploring blockchain technology.
    – This is due to the many, highly valuable decentralized applications of this technology, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas, such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance.
    – However, it is still in the nascent stage in the market, owing to which the banks and financial institutions are exploring the viable possibilities of this technology, and investing into the same, which is likely to boost the market growth.

    Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

    – After May 2018, the Chinese government has been promoting the adoption of blockchain technology, due to its multiple advantages. Majority of mining operations take place in China.
    – A leading global ICT (information and communications technology) solutions provider, Huawei, announced the launch of its hyperledger-based blockchain service in April 2018, in China, to enable companies to develop smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network for several use-case scenarios.
    – Moreover, in Thailand, the government positively accepted cryptocurrency projects. Thai regulators established cryptocurrency licenses in 2018, to enable exchanges and ICOs. Clear and specific guidelines have been drawn for foreign blockchain businesses.
    – Furthermore, the South Korean government also spent USD 880 million on blockchain development for 2019. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

