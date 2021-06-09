Blueberry Ingredient Market 2019 by Vendors, Market Expansion by Size & Share, Market Competitive Situation, and Forecast by 2024

This “Blueberry Ingredient Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Blueberry Ingredient market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Increased Trend of Healthy Snacking

Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries as they are high in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. Health conscious consumers are preferring blueberry contained food products, as blueberries decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality. Blueberries also promote hair and skin health, increased energy, and overall lower weight, which have triggered the demand for food products containing blueberry ingredients. For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, between 2007 and 2016, 1,007 food products containing blueberry ingredients were launched in Canada. Increasing application of blueberry in healthy snack bars and Greek yoghurt is expected to boost the market growth as the consumers are more preferring these products for healthy snack option, as they are low in fat and contains real fruit bits and is a rich source of calcium and protein.

North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market

The U.S blueberry ingredient market is the major revenue contributor in the North American region. The country continues to grow significantly in terms of production acres and farming and processing efficiencies. Rising public awareness regarding the health benefits attributed to the berry is driving the market’s growth. Mexico is one of those exporters of blueberries to Japan, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, however, the United States is the major exporter. The rising demand for healthy eating habits and the inclusion of fruits as a part of daily nutrition is driving the European market.

