Bluetooth Speaker Market 2019-2024 by Size, Growth, Vendors, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, and Technology Leadership

Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the Fastest Growing Segment

– Portable Bluetooth speakers are devices that are comparably smaller, lighter, and can be moved anywhere. Portable speakers come in many shapes and sizes. Sound bars, tubes, and clips are some of the most widely consumed models in the market.

– Changing consumer dynamics in the market and increasing preference by the consumers toward portable devices are supporting the growth of the market.

– The growth of audio streaming technology in various application, like the wireless speakers and in-car-infotainment systems, is driving the portable bluetooth speaker market.

– The audio streaming technology can be used in point-to-point topology available on bluetooth BR/EDR that is optimized for audio streaming, making it the standard-bearer in wireless audio.

– According to the Bluetooth.com, with the increasing bluetooth usage in the audio and entertainment industry, 8 out of 10 speakers may include bluetooth by the end of 2022. Additionally, the smart speaker market is expected to grow by three times by the end of 2022.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific, being the most populated region, is the major developing region and is expected to record the maximum growth rate over the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The increasing disposable incomes and technological developments in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, help in the growth of the bluetooth speakers market in Asia-Pacific.

– The increasing number of companies, to meet the growing demand and large availability of products, is expected to drive the market at a high rate in Asia-Pacific.

– With increasing sales of smartphone and wide adoption of technology, the bluetooth speaker sales are rising in this region.

