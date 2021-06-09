Body Temperature Monitoring Market 2019 by Market Share & Size, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis, Product Type, Revenue

This “Body Temperature Monitoring Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Body Temperature Monitoring market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Oral Cavity is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR in the Application Segment

Oral cavity is found to be the most accessible and is highly believed to provide the best estimation of the core body temperature. Oral cavity is found to be the most common site for measuring body temperature, by local sensors. Eating and drinking may affect the accuracy, while measuring oral temperature. The thermometers are placed inside the mouth, under the tongue, and such readings can be inaccurate. The oral cavity temperature is measured by placing the thermometer posteriorly into the sublingual pocket, as it is very close to the sublingual arteries, which track the changes in the core body temperature.

In addition, there are advantages and disadvantages associated with the oral thermometers. Accessibility and convenience are considered to be the advantages offered by these devices. The chance for these devices breaking into pieces, if bitten, and recording inaccurate temperature, if the person has ingested food or fluid, or has smoked, are the disadvantages of these devices. Hence, all the aforementioned factors are expected to lead to a steady growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for body temperature monitoring, and is expected to continue its dominance for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of body temperature monitoring devices. The United States holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the rising cases of flu. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5%-20% of the US population suffer from flu each year, which increases the outpatient visits by around 31.4 million, annually. Thus, this statistics implies the huge demand for body temperature monitoring devices. Additionally, as per the American Hospital Association, there were more than 36.5 million admissions to hospitals in 2017. This huge number denoted the requirement for body temperature monitoring devices, and therefore, was as a driving factor to the market.

