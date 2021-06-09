Bromine Market 2019: Leading Countries by Size, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Top Manufacturers Analysis, & Forecast

This “Bromine Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Bromine market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Bromine Based Battery segment is expected to drive the market

– In recent years, many countries – such as China, Japan, India, and Australia – are striving to boost their large-scale energy storage capacity through innovation go advanced battery technologies to enhance their electric storage stability.

– In countries such as India, China, and Japan, respective governments have laid regulations and reforms as well as various initiatives for modernizing the power sector.

– The zinc-bromine flow battery is an electrochemical cell that store electric charges and is a hybrid flow battery. It generates DC (direct current) by converting chemical energy into electrical energy. Its electrodes act as substrates for the reactions and don’t participate in the electrochemical reaction. These have higher specific energy, smaller battery size, and higher battery capacity.

– Zinc-bromine battery can be recharged and has high specific energy. Thus it is ideal for usage as a battery for energy storage in electric vehicles. Zinc-bromine battery can be made from readily available material and at a very low cost. Therefore there is a significant demand for the Bromine-based battery segment across the globe.

– Hence, with the growing demand for bromine based batteries, the demand for consumption of bromine is also expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest regional market for bromine in 2018. The enormous demand for organobromines is a result of the growing need for Zinc-bromine flow batteries and increase in consumption of flame retardant products in the region.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the primary market for the consumption of zinc-bromine flow batteries. Additionally, China is also a major consumer of brominated flame retardants across the globe.

– The rapidly growing consumption of solar rooftops and electric vehicles in automotive sectors in Japan and China are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of zinc-bromine flow batteries.

– Electric vehicles sales in China are projected to exceed 2.35 million by 2020 and is expected to account for over half the world’s market share over the next decade. Thus there will be sufficient demand for zinc-bromide flow batteries in the region, which in turn increases the consumption of bromine over the forecast period.

