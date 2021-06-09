Commercial Drones Market Growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2016 to 2022 | AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology Co, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, PrecisionHawk, Yuneec International Co

Commercial Drones Market by Type (Fixed wing drones, Rotary bade drones, Hybrid drones segment), Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & Archaeology)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS); which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

The growing adoption of smartphones, rising demand for aerial services, and increased demand for drone services from various sectors would supplement the growth of commercial drone market. Leading players are aiming to explore new technologies and applications to meet the growing demands of customers. Collaborations and acquisitions would enable them to enhance their product portfolios and expand into different geographies. Emerging economies would provide opportunity for growth and expansion. Vendors are developing specialized solutions for small and medium-sized businesses to meet their specific business requirements. The global commercial drones market was valued at $2,145 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $10,738 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Aeryon Labs Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Insitu Inc.

The global commercial drones market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into fixed wing drones; rotary bade drones, and hybrid drones segment. Commercial drones have witnessed a rise in its adoption globally, due to advancements in technology and increased adoption of mapping solutions. By application, the market is segmented into, agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction & archaeology, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global commercial drones market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the commercial drones market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the commercial drone market growth from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL COMMERCIAL DRONES MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL COMMERCIAL DRONES MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL COMMERCIAL DRONES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. SZ DJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

7.2. PARROT SA

7.3. 3D ROBOTICS, INC.

7.4. LEPTRON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS, INC.

7.5. PRECISIONHAWK INC.

7.6. YUNEEC INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.

7.7. AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

7.8. AERYON LABS INC.

7.9. TRIMBLE NAVIGATION LTD.

7.10. INSITU INC.

