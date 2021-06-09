EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Butane Gas Cartridges Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Butane Gas Cartridges market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Butane Gas Cartridges market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Butane Gas Cartridges for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Butane Gas Cartridges market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Butane Gas Cartridges sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Taeyang Corporation

Maxsun

Marina Corporation

Onezone Gas

Coleman

Kampa

GoSystem

Balkan Gasovi

Iwatani

Ultracare Products

Aspire Industries

Gasmate

Zhejiang Jinyu

Suzhou Xingda

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Below 220g/Unit

220-250 g/Unit

Above 250 g/Unit

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Medical

Stoves

Food & Beverage

Commercial

Others

