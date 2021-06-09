Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2019-2024 by Product Type, Revenue, Price, Market Share & Size, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis

This “Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

CGMs Prove to be an Instrumental Tool, which Helps in the Improvement of Glycemic Balance

– CGMs are used to deliver a further descriptive picture of blood glucose patterns and trends than what can be achieved by traditional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

– The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

– Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

– This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, the CGM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Germany is Expected to Maintain Dominance in the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

– In the European continuous glucose monitoring market, Germany accounted for approximately 25% of the market value in 2018. By 2024, the continuous glucose monitoring market in Europe is expected to be valued at USD 750 million. Spain accounts for the highest CAGR of 22%.

– It is imperative that the CGM devices are used alongside insulin pumps. It is observed that there may be a potential increase in diabetes population, which can be directly related to a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management. Thus, the number of units of CGM devices sold is also expected to rise.

