Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market 2019-2024 by Size, Growth, Vendors, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, and Technology Leadership

This "Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market" report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Januvia Had Registered a Negative CAGR in the Historic Period.

– The DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are Tradjenta (linagliptin), Onglyza (saxagliptin), Januvia (sitagliptin), Nesina (Alogliptin), and Glavus(Vildagliptin). The European DPP-4 market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

– Januvia holds the highest share in the DPP-4 market. However, it is expected to decrease during the forecast period, and Tradjenta is expected to gain market share, due to increased efficacy.

– The market value for Januvia had registered negative CAGR in the European region, due to the decrease in global revenue of drug. Additionally, it is facing pricing pressure due to higher discounts and rebates to maintain good managed care coverage in Europe.

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 3.8%

– The market is directly proportional to the growing type 2 diabetic population. In most of the cases, DPP-4 are the second line of drugs prescribed for type 2 patients.

– Over the years, the European diabetic population increased tremendously, and type 2 population accounts for almost 90% of the diabetic population. The growth in diabetic population is due to it being a lifestyle disease.

