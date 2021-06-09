Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2019: Leading Countries by Size, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Top Manufacturers Analysis, & Forecast

This “Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Paper, Board & Packaging

– An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons.

– Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

– Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials that are laminated together.

– The improvement in living standards and higher incomes, especially in developing countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Therefore, the demand for packaging has increased the demand for hot-melt adhesives.

– The demand for books and related materials is expected to increase with the increasing population and literacy rate around the world. This is expected to boost the demand for hot-melt adhesives in Europe.

– One of the contributing factors for the potential demand for hot-melt adhesives in the packaging industry is the traditionally low levels of automation. This has caused many packaging producers to use alternate forms of adhesives.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany dominated the European market share, in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Consumption growth is expected to add value to the market in Germany. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly, with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential market segment is expected to have moderately high growth. The furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has higher market potential, with increasing demand from consumers. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for the consumption of hot-melt adhesives in the region, during the forecast period.

