Europe Paints and Coatings Market 2019-2024 Market Size, Share, Price, Growth Rate, Production, Import, Export, Manufacturers

This “Europe Paints and Coatings Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Europe Paints and Coatings market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Construction

– Paints and coatings are not only used in the interior of the houses to add colors or decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions. Their functions vary depending upon the type of environment and room that they are used on.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house, not only to give them a new look but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– Developments in the construction sector are partly due to the robust economic growth and its positive implications on corporate profits, household income, and the state of public finances. The construction activities in countries, such as the United States, China, India, etc., are expected to drive the growth of the market.

– Moreover, low-interest rate level, internal migration flows, immigration, and investment backlog that has accumulated in areas, like infrastructure, since the financial crisis is supporting the upswing.

– Renewed focus of European construction companies on local markets and their core business is expected to lead to an increased demand for paints and coatings during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany is recognized across the world for its leadership in the automotive industry and excellence in engineering. Twenty-one of the world’s top 100 automotive suppliers are German companies. The growth in the automobile industry is expected to positively affect the paints and coatings market in the country. It is also expected to close the gaps in the German high-speed rail network. Freight trains will also travel on the route. The line is likely to open various opportunities for implementing state-of-the-art transport concepts, which marks as the beginning of a new era of rail travel and increase in paints and coatings market. Growing eco-consciousness among consumers, who are becoming aware of the detrimental environmental effects certain pack types have decreased the use of packaging coatings. However, manufacturers are working on various eye-catching designs and labeling that help create a premium image. Germany has the largest construction industry in Europe. According to industry experts, the demand for new houses is estimated to be around 350,000 per year until 2020, which is expected to boost the construction sector. The German construction sector has been growing slowly, mainly driven by increasing new residential construction activities. It is also expected that Germany would spend more on the public infrastructure and there would be an increase in investments through public-private partnerships at the municipal level. The growth in the automotive and construction sectors are expected to boost the demand for paints and coatings in Germany, during the forecast period.

