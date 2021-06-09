Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2019-2024 by Market Share, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis, Product Type, Revenue and Business Expansion Plans by Market Size

This “Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Woodwork and Joinery (Furniture)

– Hot-melt adhesives are used for assembly work and for bonding decorative edging. They further increase the structural bonding of wood and aid in joining wood with other materials. Hot-melt adhesives have versatile applications in the woodworking industry.

– They can be used in making architectural and aesthetic elements, for profile wrapping, post forming, and soft forming, among others. Polyurethane adhesives are used to cure exposure to moisture and provide environmental resistance.

– The need for unique and different types of furniture is driving the woodworking industry, and thus, the demand for hot-melt adhesives in this industry is steadily growing.

– The European woodworking and joinery industry is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The residential construction sector in Europe is in a stage of transformation and it is offering an attractive market with the scope for faster development.

– The furniture industry derives its demand mainly from two sectors: domestic or home market and commercial or office market. The increasing per-capita income of the middle classes in European countries has created a demand for domestic furniture from these markets.

– The residential and office construction sector in the EU is expected to grow at moderate rates, with the infrastructure construction activities gaining a boost in the majority of the European countries. The state subsidies provided by different countries for residential construction are driving the growth of the housing construction in Europe.

– On the whole, the demand for PUR hot-melt adhesives for furniture applications is expected to grow at a moderate rate through the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany recorded a significant GDP growth rate of 2.0% in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The German economy has, in recent years, recovering from crises that plagued its industrial sectors. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential construction market segment was expected to experience a moderately high growth rate of around 7% in 2017. Subsequently, the furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has a higher market potential with growing demand from consumers, which in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of PUR hot-melt adhesives during the forecast period.

